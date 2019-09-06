Michael and Emily (Hoff) Kramer of Perryville announce the birth of their daughter Abigail Louise Kramer. She was born Thurs, July 18, 2019, at 1:36 p.m. at Perry County Memorial Hospital.
She weighed 7 pounds, 11 ounces and was 19.5 inches long.
Abigail was welcomed home by one brother, Jacob, 7, and one sister Lillian, 5.
Maternal grandparents are Nancy Hoff and the late Ronald Hoff of Perryville.
Paternal grandparents are George and Lisa Kramer of Perryville
