Daniel and Stephanie (Edwards) Burr of Patton announce the birth of their daughter Aspen Aurora Burr. She was born Thursday, October 3 at 8:34 p.m. at Perry County Memorial Hospital.
She weighed 7 pounds, 4 ounces and was 19.5 inches long.
Aspen was welcomed home by Audrielle, 5.
