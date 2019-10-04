Gabriel and Paige (Craft) Layton of Perryville announce the birth of their son Atlas Paul Layton. He was born Monday, Aug. 26, 2019, at 11:45 p.m. at Perry County Memorial Hospital.
He weighed 7 pounds, 10 ounces and was 21 inches long.
Atlas was welcomed home by one sister Cisely, 2.
Maternal grandparents are Sean Craft and Heather Evans of Perryville.
Maternal great-grandparents are Bill and Darlene Rvell of Patton and Dennis and Vickie Shures of Marble Hill.
Paternal grandparents are Kenny Layton and Susan Yamnitz of Perryville.
