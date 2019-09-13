Tyler and Sarah Martin of Millersville announce the birth of their daughter Bailey Ann Martin. She was born Wednesday, Aug. 7 at 7:37 a.m. at Southeast Missouri Hospital in Cape Girardeau. Maternal grandparents are Willard and Mary Keys Jr. of Gordonville. Paternal grandparents are Frank and Pamela Martin of Delta.
