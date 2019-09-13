Robert Williams II and Rachel Williams of Jackson announce the birth of their son Bennett Brookes Williams.
He was born Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019 at 12:41 p.m. at Southeast Missouri Hospital in Cape Girardeau. He weighed 7 pounds, 3 ounces and was 19 inches long. Bennett was welcomed home by one sister. Maternal grandparents are John Wright of Lake Village, Ark. and Sarah Smith of Jackson. Paternal grandparents are Robert Williams and Pam Williams of Oran.
