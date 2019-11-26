Nathan and Amber (Niccum) Miller of Perryville announce the birth of their daughter Caroline Denise Miller. She was born Wednesday, October 16, 2019, at 1 a.m. at Perry County Memorial Hospital.
She weighed 7 pounds, 4 ounces and was 20 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Ronald and the late Densie Niccum of Perryville.
Maternal great-grandparents are Norma Jeam and the late John Niccum of Perryville.
Paternal grandparents are Marty and Alta Miller, Lisa Abernathy and Pete Schmidt of Perryville.
Paternal great-grandparents are Harold and Irene Miller, and the late Pete and Verlene Abernathy of Perryville
