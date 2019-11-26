Jeff and Meg (Bennett) Layton of Perryville announce the birth of their daughter Gray Elizabeth Layton.
She was born on Monday, Oct. 14, 2019, at 6:09 p.m. at Perry County Memorial Hospital.
She weighed 8 pounds, 11 ounces and was 20 inches long.
Gray was welcomed home by Drew, 15 and Jake, 12.
Maternal grandparents are Daria and Jon Knapp of Brookville, Fla, and Wayne Bennett and Connie Pike of Cape Girardeau.
Maternal great-grandparents are Ruth and Wayne Bennett of Montgomery,Ill.
Paternal grandparents are Barb and Bob Hagan of Perryville, and Kenny and Cheryl Layton of Perryville.
