Nicklaus and Bayley (Hotop) Little of Perryville announce the birth of their son Jack Robert Little. He was born Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019, at 1:05 p.m. at Perry County Memorial Hospital.
He weighed 6 pounds, 2 ounces and was 19 inches long.
Jack was welcomed home by one sister, Caroline, 3.
Maternal grandparents are Nick and Paula Hotop of Perryville.
Paternal grandparents are Robert and Emily Little of Columbia and Kristine Underwood of St. Louis.
