Justin and Amber Sindle of Sikeston announce the birth of their son Jamison Michael Sindle. He was born Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019, at 6:54 a.m. at St. Francis Medical Center in Cape Girardeau. He weighed 7 pounds, 5 ounces and 20.5 inches long. Jamison was welcomed home by one brother, Aiden, 1.Maternal grandparents are Sharon and Harold Weisbrod Jr. of Perryville.
Paternal grandparents are Vanetta Sindle and the late Steve Sindle of Sikeston.
