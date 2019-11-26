Tyler Lukefahr and Taylor Massey of Perryville announce the birth of their son Kaden Michael Lukefahr. He was born Thursday, October 3, 2019, at 1:58 p.m. at Perry County Memorial Hospital.
He weighed 7 pounds, 4 ounces and was 19 inches long.
Kaden was welcomed home by Makenzie Jo, 3, and Dakota, 2.
Maternal grandparents are Billy and Brenda Massey of Perryville.
Maternal great-grandparent is Diana Kay Massey of Perryville. Paternal grandparents are Jon Lukefahr of Perryville and Tina Knight-Lukefahr of Willisville, Ill. Paternal great-grandparents are Alfreida Patterson of Cutler, Ill., Thomas Knight Sr. of St. Mary, and Karen Lukefahr of Altenburg.
