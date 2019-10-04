Kodi and Lauren (Embree) Lappe announce the birth of their daughter Kembree June Lappe.
She was born Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019, at 1:58 p.m. at Perry County Memorial Hospital.
She weighed 6 pounds, 8 ounces and was 18 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Kevin and Shari Embree of Paris, Mo. Maternal great-grandparents are David and Sharon Edwards, and Joanne Embree of Paris.
Paternal grandparents are Michelle and Tim Lappe. of Jackson
Paternal great-grandparents are Tom and Sharon Lappe of Biehle, along with Bonnie and Gordy Lewis.
