Grant and Ashley (Thieret) Pingel of Perryville announce the birth of their daughter Lyla Jo Pingel. She was born Friday, September 20, at 8:20 a.m. at Perry County Memorial Hospital.
She weighed 7 pounds, 11 ounces and was 21 inches long. Lyla was welcomed home by sisters, Lucy, 3, and Lily, 1. Maternal grandparents are Tim and Tina Thieret of Perryville. Maternal great-grandparents are Boger and Carol Brown, Dale Thieret and the late Aurelia Theiret, all of Perryville. Paternal grandparents are Steven and Louise Pingel of Perryville
