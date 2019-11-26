Jesse Klein and Cassandra Roth of Perryville announce the birth of their son Oliver Lee Klein. He was born Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019, at 10:31 p.m. at Perry County Memorial Hospital.
He weighed 8 pounds, 7 ounces and was 21.5 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Paul and Debbie Roth of Frohna.
Maternal great-grandparents are Ruth Jordan and the late John Jordan of Perryville, and Elbert and Edyth Roth of Frohna.
Paternal grandparents are Fred Klein of Perryville and the late Shelly Klein. Paternal great-grandparents are the late William and Irene Klein of Perryville
