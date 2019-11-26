Brian and Rachel (Comte) Cooper of Perryville announce the birth of their daughter Portlynn Faith Cooper. She was born Monday, Oct. 7, 2019, at 11:32 a.m. at Perry County Memorial Hospital.
She weighed 7 pounds, 12 ounces and was 19 inches long.
Portlynn was welcomed home by Preston, 10; Pierce,5; and Padme, 2.
Maternal grandparents are Michael and Mary Comte of Perryville.
Paternal grandparents are Pamela and Allen Muench of Perryville. Paternal great-grandparents are Janet Harper of Perryville, Frank and Linda Bennett of Crossville, Tenn. and Mary Lou Muench of Perryville
