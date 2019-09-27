Matthew and Diana (Wehner) Ruesler of Perryville announce the birth of their son Ryan Matthew Ruesler. He was born Wednesday, Aug. 21 at 8:44 a.m. at Perry County Memorial Hospital.
He weighed 10 pounds, 6 ounces and was 21.5 inches long.
Maternal grandparent is Diane Williams of Sikeston.
Paternal grandparents are Julia and Wayne Ruesler of Sikeston.
