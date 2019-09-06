Caleb Seabaugh and Alexis Perkuhn of Perryville announce the birth of their son Terry David Seabaugh.
He was born Sunday, August 11, 2019, at 11:27 p.m. at Perry County Memorial Hospital.
He weighed 6 pounds, 9 ounces and was 20 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Misty Perkuhn of Cape Girardeau, and Joshua Hengst of Perryville.
Maternal great-grandparents are Verna and George Eaker, Debra Shrock and Rick Hengst, all of Cape Girardeau.
Paternal grandparents are Jamie Seabaugh and Byron Seabaugh of Perryville.
Paternal great-grandparents are Debra Wengert and Terry Wengert Sr., Denise Seabaugh and Donald Seabaugh of Perryville
