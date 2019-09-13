Creston and Amanda Moore announce the birth of their son Waylon Lee Moore. He was born Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019, at 11:16 p.m. at Southeast Missouri Hospital in Cape Girardeau.
He weighed 8 pounds, 4 ounces and was 21 inches long.
Waylon was welcomed home by two brothers and one sister. Maternal grandparents are Jeffrey and Bonita Haertling of Perryville. Paternal grandparents are Tammi Null of Louisburg, Kan. and Dan Moore of Branson.
