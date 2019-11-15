Angela Martin of Perryville announced her engagement to Matthew John-Michael VanGennip of Perryville
Angela was the daughter of the late Michael K. Martin and the late Noriko I. Martin. Matthew is the son of Norbert and Marethe VanGennip of Marble Hill.
Angela was a 2003 graduate of Perryville High School and is currently employed at Mortgage Loan Processor at NexSpring Financial in Perryville.
Matthew is a 2003 graduate of Leopold and 2009 graduate of Southeast Missouri State University.
Matthew is currently employed at TPS Engineer at Toyoda Gosei - Missouri in Perryville.
A wedding is being planned for May 5, 2020 at St. John Catholic Church
