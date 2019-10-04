Roth-Green

Mr. and Mrs. Michael Roth of Perryville, Missouri, announce the engagement of their daughter, Katie Ann Roth, to Trevor Allen Green son of Bruce and Carolyn Green.
Katie is a 2016 graduate of Perryville High School, she is working full time while attending Central Methodist University to obtain her Bachelor’s Degree.
Trevor is a 2015 graduate of Perryville High School and is employed as a Sherriff’s deputy at the Ste. Genevieve County Sherriff’s Office. A December wedding is planned at Baetje Farms.
