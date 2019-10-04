Whether you are a new Christian or have been a follower of Jesus Christ for many years, it’s always worth reminding ourselves of Biblical commitment.
It covers a host of subjects in our lives: it’s about our pledge to trust in Christ by faith (Psalm 37:5); it requires our love for the Lord and others (Deuteronomy 6:5); it means making sacrifices (Matthew 16:24-25); it means we surrender all (1Corinthians 6:19-20) and much more.
I came across a statement of commitment written by a perspective pastor in Africa. It touched my heart. I would like to share it with you.
“I am part of the fellowship of the unashamed. I have stepped over the line. The decision has been made. I’m a disciple of Jesus Christ. I won’t look back, let up, slow down, back away, or be still.
“My past is redeemed, my present makes sense, my future is secure. I’m finished and done with low living, sight walking, small planning, smooth knees, colorless dreams, tamed visions, mundane talking, cheap living and dwarfed goals.
“I no longer need preeminence, prosperity, position, promotions, plaudits or popularity. I don’t have to be right, first, tops, recognized, praised, regarded or rewarded. I now live by faith, lean on His presence, walk by patience, lift by prayer, and labor by His power.
“My face is set, my gait is fast, my goal is heaven, my road is narrow, my way rough, my companions few, my guide reliable, my mission clear. I cannot be bought, deluded or delayed.
“I will not flinch in the face of sacrifice, hesitate in the presence of the adversary, negotiate at the table of the enemy, or meander in the maze of mediocrity.
“I won’t give up, shut up or let up, until I have stayed up, stood up, prayed up, paid up, preached up for a cause of Christ. I am a disciple of Jesus. I must go until He comes, give until I drop, preach until all know, and work until He stops me.
“And when He comes for His own, He will have no problem recognizing me — my banner will be clear!”
It would challenge us all to reflect upon this letter of commitment regularly. God bless you.
Dr. David Bouler of Global Faith Ministries, Chattanooga, Tennessee, contributed this column to the Journal Review. He can be reached by email at debouler@aol.com.
