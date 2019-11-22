In many religious settings if the speaker starts by saying “God is good…” people instinctively finish the statement with, “all the time.” The next phrase, “And all the time” leads to the phrase, “God is good.” Such phrases lead to choruses of Amen.
Excited proclamations aside, the phrases just mentioned illicit many reactions. At times when things in our lives are good, we agree wholeheartedly. At other times, when the days are hard, are heads spin and our hearts struggle to find the goodness of God.
At these moments of struggle our theological words, while real, become challenging. Is God good when the pain overwhelms? When the hurt abounds?
Our world changes fast. Think about just the difference just in cell phones in the last twenty years. Change is everywhere. We long for stability in the face of a world changing so fast. The more things change, the more they stay the same is so true. God doesn’t change.
We live in a throw away society. Jobs don’t last. Marriages end. Star athletes leave one team as soon as their contracts allow. So long ago we left the world where a business deal was sealed with a handshake. Promises made are not promises kept.
Into this fray stands our God. He is constant when all else fails. If there is anything humans are, it is unfaithful. And if there is anything God is, thankfully, it is faithful. He keeps His word. He can be trusted in everything.
Today we are going to nearly wrap up our year-long study on the names and characteristics of God. I’ve saved what I believe to be the best characteristics for our wrap up of this study next week. Today we are going to make three statements about God’s nature, each with three Biblical and theologically supportive truths.
Moses summarized the statements in one simple verse. “He is the Rock, his works are perfect, and all his ways are just. A faithful God who does no wrong, upright and just is he.” (Deuteronomy 32:4)
CONSISTENT IN MORALITY
God is Good
The Hebrew word for “good” describes what is pleasant, agreeable, and beneficial. Not only is God altogether good, He is consistently good. God doesn’t know how to be anything but good.
God’s goodness is found throughout Scripture.
God is Righteous
The words justice and righteousness come from the same root words. Justice is defined in terms of righteousness. When God is just, He is doing what is right. The root meaning of the Hebrew ṣaddîq is “straight.”
Because God is righteous, what He does always measures up to the standard of holiness. He judges sin and vindicates the innocent. He will be completely just and fair in His dealings with us.
Psalms proclaims God’s righteousness in multiple places.
God is Just
God is always right. He, in His person, bears the burden of justice. He is the plumb line by which all justice is measured. He is always fair, showing no favoritism.
In justice, punishment must be meted out for sin. But His justice is so much different than ours. He seeks reformation. And then because He is also full of love, the cross paid the penalty His justice demands.
UNCHANGING IN INTEGRITY
God is Truth
In definition, He is that which is real as opposed to the fictitious or imaginary. In God there is no falsehood, lack of consistency, or deceit.
God is Genuine
God is real; he is not fabricated or constructed, as are all the other claimants to deity. In the world of the artificial, our God is real. (See Jeremiah 10:5-10)
God is Sincere
God does not change or lie.
CONSTANT IN DETERMINATION
God is Immutable
God simply cannot change. Think it through. If God would change that change would have to be either in the direction of going from worse to better or from better to worse. Either of these are impossible for God. If God gets worse, He no longer would be God. If He got better, then before that improvement He would have been less than God.
There never was a time when He was not; there never will come a time when He shall cease to be. He is altogether uninfluenced by the flight of time.
God is Faithful
God will always be true to Himself and His word.
He is faithful at the beginning of the covenant.
He is faithful unto the end.
God’s faithfulness to us is not contingent on our faithfulness to Him!
God is Persistent
The word describes God’s long-suffering nature and His patience toward His people.
How do we walk in faith, trusting our constant god?
I will trust that God is good, all the time. Trust that He will supply your needs. Trust even when the circumstances do not make sense.
I will have faith in the God who is always the same. He has never failed a single person and you won’t be the first. We cannot rely on fallen humanity but can rely on God.
I accept the word of God in making me right and just. He can’t wait to declare you justified. He changes your standing before God. This God has declared you new, changing your forever. Your sin is gone forever. (See Romans 5:1-2)
I will depend on the God is who is always true to His Word and to His people (the Church). We can count on Him to keep His promises. We can know that He will complete that spiritual work He has begun in our lives (1 Thess. 5:24).
