The infamous anniversary of Jonestown recently passed largely unnoticed.
The People’s Temple was originally founded in Indianapolis in the mid-1950s.
By 1965, criticism for its extremist views began to grow and the group relocated to Redwood Valley, Calif.
About 10 years later it moved again, this time to San Francisco.
There the group became politically active and helped elect Mayor George Mascone in 1975.
To show his appreciation, the new mayor appointed Jim Jones, the group’s leader, to be the chairman of the San Francisco Housing Authority.
Jones became popular and met many famous leaders, including future first lady Rosalynn Carter and Vice-Presidential Candidate, Walter Mondale.
A dinner in Jones’ honor in September 1976 was even attended by California Governor Jerry Brown and other high-ranking officials.
In the summer of 1977, several hundred cult members moved to a compound located on over 3,800 acres of jungle leased from the country of Guyana.
There, members worked from 6:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. six days a week and after their work was done, spent several more hours in study and organized activities.
During this period, the cult became increasingly bizarre.
Twice, in response to reported emergencies, Jones told members they might have to commit “revolutionary suicide” and handed out drinks he claimed contained poison.
He told everyone they would die in 45 minutes, then when nothing happened, he explained it was a test of their loyalty.
When reports about what was going on surfaced, a U.S. delegation visited the Jonestown compound.
The cult made a real effort to appear normal.
However, when things went badly, several members of the delegation were murdered.
At that point, the cult’s leaders filled a metal vat with Flavor Aid and several kinds of poison.
According to a member who survived, needle-less syringes were used to squirt the potion into children’s mouths.
Some adults took their poison the same way; others received injections. On Nov. 18, 1978, 909 cult members died.
All of us would do well to remember Jonestown.
We can learn several lessons from this tragedy.
First, leaders who thrive on controlling others rarely have our best interest at heart.
Second, leaders who want others to follow them without asking questions need to be asked the hard questions.
Finally, just because a leader does some good, does not mean we should blindly follow.
Jesus put it this way: “Whoever wants to be a leader among you must be your servant.” (Matthew 20:26, NLT)
Healthy spiritual leadership is never about using incredible charisma to manipulate others.
Truly great leaders do not treat others as though we were created to serve them; they sacrificially serve God and those of us they lead.
