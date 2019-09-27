During the Revolutionary War the year 1776 started well for the American Army when British troops abandoned Boston in March. However, the end of the year did not go so well. British General William Howe’s troops landed on Long Island in August and pushed Washington’s Continental Army out of New York by mid-November.
To make matters worse, Washington’s army was shrinking due to the fact that enlistments were expiring. Increasing numbers were deserting due to poor morale after the defeats in New York. Since things were going well, the British were happy to end the campaign season on a high note and go into their winter quarters.
Even if you’re not a history buff you probably know the story of George Washington’s gutsy move on Christmas night, 1776. He and his tattered troops rowed across the Delaware River to attack the German mercenary soldiers, called Hessians, who were stationed in Trenton, N.J.
What you probably do not know, is how on that Christmas night the commander, Colonel Johann Rall, was attending a party. Around midnight when a local farmer who was loyal to the British delivered an important message, a servant took the farmer’s note to Rall. However, he was playing cards at the time and merely stuffed the note warning of Washington’s attack into his pocket.
If Rall had read the note it is unlikely the night would have ended the way it did. The militiamen were attacking in a sleet storm; their gunpowder was wet and many of their guns would not fire. The guns could be used only as clubs and to hold their bayonets. Without the element of surprise, would Washington’s Army have won this decisive victory?
Ultimately, the entire battle turned on something Washington had no control over; the arrogance of Colonel Rall. The Hessian commander was so convinced Washington and his weakened troops were no threat, that only a day earlier he had said, “Those clod hoppers will not attack us!”
Colonel Rall’s pride led to his defeat. Solomon wrote about the danger of arrogance when he penned these words, “Pride goes before destruction, and haughtiness before a fall.” (Proverbs 16:18, NLT)
The colonel acknowledged his mistake after the battle when he finally read the note he had ignored and lamented, “If I had read this, I would not be here.”
He not only lost a battle he assumed would not happen, he died a short time later from his wounds. Thinking we know more than we do and that things will work out precisely the way we assume is not only foolish; it is usually a recipe for disaster.
