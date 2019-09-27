This past Sunday, Sue and I were at home in Chattanooga and were able to enjoy communion service at Hickory Valley Baptist Church with Pastor David Kemp and his congregation.
It was a wonderful blessing to us and prompted this article.
We are told in Luke 22:19 to remember Jesus, “And He took bread, gave thanks and broke it, and gave it to them saying, ‘This is my body which is given for you; do this in remembrance of me.’”
James McGaugh, a memory expert at the University of California at Irvine, was stumped by a woman who could remember every detail of her entire life.
Give her a date and she could remember the day of the week, the weather, personal details of her life and the major news events that occurred on that day.
After putting her through a battery of tests, McGaugh could not find an explanation of her perfect memory.
Most people forget far more than they can remember even though scientists tell us all our sensory experiences are stored in our brains.
Our weak memories prompted the Lord Jesus to supply us a “memory maker,” a memorial meal we call the “Lord’s Supper” by which we would call to mind frequently His death and resurrection and to evaluate our lives in the light of His love and sacrifice for our souls.
The Lord’s Table is a way to review, and never to forget His sacrifice for our sins and His resurrection to life for our justification.
As he told us, we participate in this table “in remembrance of Him.”
I have a sign on my desk that reads, “You Are What You Think About.” It is difficult to maintain passion for that we do not think about often. If your zeal for Jesus Christ is cooling, remember to remember what He has done for you by taking part at the “Lord’s Table.”
Dr. David Bouler of Global Faith Ministries, Chattanooga, Tennessee, contributed this column to the Journal Review. He can be reached by email at debouler@aol.com.
