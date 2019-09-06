In the Aug. 13, 2019, Our Daily Bread devotional, James Banks wrote about his son Geoff’s experience when he participated in a homeless simulation.
He spent three days and two nights living as a homeless person.
He slept outside in below freezing temperatures.
He relied on strangers for food, money, and shelter.
One day, the only thing he had to eat was a sandwich given to him by a man who heard him ask a restaurant for their stale bread.
At the end of three days, Geoff realized the experience had been much more challenging than he anticipated.
It dramatically changed his view of himself and others.
The day after his simulation ended, he returned to the area where he had lived as a homeless person for the past three days and sought out homeless friends who had been kind to him.
Each was shocked to discover he was not homeless.
They seemed grateful not only for his help, but also for his effort to see life through their eyes.
Seeing the world through another person’s eyes is never easy and rarely happens accidentally.
Perhaps that is partially why Jesus said, “Then the King will say to those on his right, ‘Come, you who are blessed by my Father, inherit the Kingdom prepared for you from the creation of the world. For I was hungry, and you fed me. I was thirsty, and you gave me a drink. I was a stranger, and you invited me into your home. I was naked, and you gave me clothing. I was sick, and you cared for me. I was in prison, and you visited me.’
“Then these righteous ones will reply, ‘Lord, when did we ever see you hungry and feed you? Or thirsty and give you something to drink? Or a stranger and show you hospitality? Or naked and give you clothing? When did we ever see you sick or in prison and visit you?’
“And the King will say, ‘I tell you the truth, when you did it to one of the least of these my brothers and sisters, you were doing it to me!’” (Matthew 25:34-41, NLT)
Jesus’ unexpected words reveal that we serve God by serving others.
When we lovingly help someone, we are doing more than just helping them, we are also serving God. Banks concluded, “Whether we give a word of encouragement or a bag of groceries, God calls us to lovingly attend to the needs of others. Our kindness to others is kindness to Him.”
Understanding Jesus’ message radically changes our perspective about how we serve God.
