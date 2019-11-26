Life is full of surprises, and we had one at Perryville United Methodist Church back in September.
Two gentleman from Zimbabwe (in the southern part of Africa) showed up at our worship service one Sunday!
Cephas and Sydney are two fine Christian men who have made their way to America — and Perryville — to work, settle in, and eventually bring their families over.
Since their first appearance, it has been a privilege and joy to get to know them.
Several other visitors have also come to church with them in the weeks since.
I cannot help but admire the sacrifices they have made, and are still making, to find a new and better life for themselves and their families.
Their situation reminds me of a friend I made while in seminary in Kentucky.
Emile was from Rwanda (in the central part of Africa) who was a fellow student in the school.
He had moved to Kentucky along with his family.
Emile, his wife and several children lived in a small, old trailer.
He drove an old rattletrap of a car.
It was obvious that Emile was surviving only through careful living.
One day, I got in a discussion with him about living conditions back in Rwanda.
He informed me that the average income back in his home country was $1 a day.
Let that settle in for a moment. $1 a day!
We have a Dollar Tree store here in town where everything is $1, and there are dollar sections in some of our other stores.
You may be familiar with what is available for $1.
How would you like to try (and no doubt fail) to live on that $1 a day?
I asked Emile if, with what he had there in Kentucky, his income and possessions, would he be considered wealthy back in Rwanda. He said yes.
Income per person in Rwanda is $235 these days, and that is per year, so things have not gotten better there.
How about for us here in America?
We are recognized as living in one of the wealthiest countries in the world.
We seem to have limitless opportunities to excel at what interests us, to accumulate whatever possessions we want, to waste whatever resources we wish.
I am not writing these words to make anyone feel guilty, but to simply remind us that we are blessed in many ways.
Psalm 107:8-9 encourages us, “Let them give thanks to the Lord for his unfailing love and his wonderful deeds for humanity, for he satisfies the thirsty and fills the hungry with good things” (NIV).
Notice here that we are given two reasons to give thanks to the Lord.
The first reason is the unfailing love of the Lord.
We use the word love in a lot of ways, some serious and important, some not so much.
But what we call love does seem to be undependable and temporary.
Love for a lifetime, love no matter what, love even when it hurts seems to always be a dream and never a reality.
Yet the Psalm describes the love of the Lord as unfailing.
In various parts of the Bible, many words are used of the love of the Lord: abounding, faithful, forgiving, enduring forever, unfailing, great, everlasting.
These words show us the quality of love that God has for us. The other reason the Psalm tells us to give thanks is because of his wonderful deeds.
The next verse lists specific deeds of God.
“He satisfies the thirsty and fills the hungry with good things.”
This Thursday or whenever we get together with family and friends, we will no doubt satisfy our thirst, fill our hunger with good things (food), and maybe catch some football.
We will no doubt do a good job on that day, but what about life in general?
What about the things you truly thirst for?
Have those thirsts been satisfied?
What things are you hungry for?
Have you been filled with those things?
So as we come to Thanksgiving and get ready to rush to Christmas, what are you truly thankful for? And to whom?
How about giving thanks to God who is the source of what we actually need?
His unfailing love, his wonderful deeds are far more necessary than the temporary things we count as so needed — job, health, recreation, education.
This Thanksgiving, stop, breathe, quiet yourself and give thanks to the Lord. The more you give thanks, the more you will find to be thankful for.
