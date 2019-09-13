Don Moen wrote a hymn many of us know called “Trust and Obey.” The first verse says:
“When we walk with the Lord in the light of His word, What a glory He sheds in our !
While we do His good will, He abides with us still,
And with all who will trust and obey.”
God tells us in Jeremiah 7:23, “But this thing commanded I them, saying ‘obey my voice and I will be your god, and you shall be my people: and walk you in all the ways that I have commanded you, that it may be well with you.’”
So let me encourage you that tho matter what you face today, obey God and trust Him with the consequences. Maybe you face a very difficult decision at this time in your life.
The best path to take is do as the Lord tells you.
If worry fills your heart, trust your heavenly Father (Isaiah 41:10).
If someone has wronged you, be forgiving (Ephesian 4:32) and trust the Lord to handle the unjust (Isaiah 54:17).
If you are in a conflict, be humble and a peacemaker (2 Timothy 2:24-26). If people around you are hurting , be a comforter (2 Corinthian 1:3-4). If someone you know is lost in sin, share with them the gospel (John 3:16).
If temptation confronts you, the Bible says, “flee” (1 Corinthian 10:13).
If you need guidance, pray (Psalm 32:8). And in whatever job you’ve been given obey Colossians 3:23-24), “and whatsoever you do, do it heartily, as to the Lord, and not unto men: Knowing that of the Lord you shall receive the reward of inheritance: for you serve the Lord.”
You will find blessings in your life by determining to trust and obey the Lord.
You can be confident that He will surely bless your faithfulness.
Pray today that the Lord will show you what to do and give you strength and courage to do it. Trust and obey.
Dr. David Bouler of Global Faith Ministries, Chattanooga, Tennessee, contributed this column to the Journal Review. He can be reached by email at debouler@aol.com.
