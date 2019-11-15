Glory comes in many forms. Think about ways you see glory. The answers may differ. Your answer is your own.
Allow me to give you two examples. One name. David Freese. Cardinals facing Texas Rangers. Last chance. Game 6 of the World Series. Crack of the bat. Home run, Cardinals. Comeback complete. Game seven rout. Cardinals crowned champions!
Not everyone who reads these words would identify with this being a display of glory.
Fans of the Cardinals will quickly identify the moment, however. Watching him round third and seeing his teammates mob him when he arrives at home plate will not forget the scene. Pandemonium ensued.
On an entirely different page, though, is the glory of a newborn baby. Four times I’ve been blessed to be in the room for a birth of a child bearing the name Friesz!
Each time the moment is electric with glory. This moment, no baby. The next, a precious little one.
Now, I realize that for their momma, the moments between were filled with something not quite resembling glory.
However, from this daddy’s perspective, it is impossible not to see the glory.
I get absolutely overcome at his display of God’s glory. I’d like to say that I lose it like that only when talking about my children or now grandchild. It’s not so.
One of my joys as pastor is getting to welcome the little ones. When they are born, I get to the hospital just as soon as possible. I just can’t wait to get that baby in my hands. With the parent’s permission, I hold that precious infant up and offer God a prayer of thanks, invoking God’s protection and provision. And I cry like a baby! Every time!
In these situations, I see glory. One very secular, the other quite sacred. Add your own thoughts to the discussion. Perhaps you are captivated by a scene from nature. Does your list include a medical miracle or a miracle that defied medicine?
Whatever your perspective we see God’s glory on display. He intends it to be that way. Across the heavenly realm we hear the echo “Holy, holy, holy is the LORD Almighty; the whole earth is full of his glory.” (Isaiah 6, Emphasis Mine)
Take all the scenes of glory, put them together across all the people who love our God and we only get the faintest whisper of His eternal glory. His glory is so much more than any of the things we see or feel.
The whole earth is full of His glory. In fact, His being is glorious and all that He does is designed to show His glory. The glory of God is the antithesis of mankind’s self-centered tendency.
Without His glory all that we do is just empty noise. Our churches are empty shells. Our lives are meaningless routines.
God is glory. The Hebrew word is picturesque. It is the word “Kabod” and carries the meaning of weight or heavy. It is a perfect picture of that sudden sense of weight that comes over you when you realize you are in God’s presence. It is the heavy sense of “God is here!”
While the word is a simple enough one to understand it is wise to examine how God’s servants interacted with His glory in the Old Testament.
Let us examine the encounter Moses had with God’s glory. Moses repeatedly asked God to see His glory. Like a petulant child he repeatedly asked for God to display Himself. God’s answer was a clear no. Not taking no for an answer Moses continued to ask to see God’s glory.
The final request and God’s response are recorded in Exodus 33:20:
“But,” he said, “you cannot see my face, for no one may see me and live.”
Moses begged to see God’s glory and God finally relented, granting his request, but hiding his face. The lesson we learn here is that no person can see all of God’s glory. No one can contain it.
The second lesson comes in the next chapter. After seeing God’s back, Moses went on to receive the commandments of God chiseled on the stone tablets. He then made his way down the mountain to meet with God’s people, but put a veil over his face.
Exodus 34:33-35 records what happened when Moses came down from the mountain.
“33 When Moses finished speaking to them, he put a veil over his face. 34 But whenever he entered the Lord’s presence to speak with him, he removed the veil until he came out. And when he came out and told the Israelites what he had been commanded, 35 they saw that his face was radiant. Then Moses would put the veil back over his face until he went in to speak with the Lord.”
God’s glory always changes us. Moses was not the same for the rest of His life. His face reflected the glory of God. Like the moon reflects the sun, so we reflect God’s glory.
We must understand that God is a great God, full of glory. He is also a jealous God. He will not share His glory and He will not allow us to take His glory for granted.
Walk humbly before our God’s great glory. Respect and follow Him. I offer four statements for consideration.
I will exalt God’s glory in worship. I will respect and honor His glory.
I will long for His glory in my life and in my life with others.
I will reflect God’s glory and light to others. Let His light shine through you. Let His glory be reflected on your face.
I will celebrate on the day when God’s glory will be fully displayed.
