Maria Lundy and Michael Davis were married in Oahu, Hawaii on Oct. 4. Maria is the daughter of Mark and Janice Lundy of Perryville. Michael is the son of Robby and Beth Davis, and the grandson of Ron and Pris Zahner, all of Perryville. After they honeymooned in Hawaii, the couple reside in Cape Girardeau.
