KANSAS CITY — U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt says he wants to hear all the facts before forming an opinion on the question of impeaching President Donald Trump.
Blunt expressed his view Friday while speaking to a gathering of reporters and publishers during the 153rd annual Missouri Press Association meeting, saying he hopes the facts will be determined quickly.
“I think there aren’t that many facts to put together here,” Blunt said. “It’s a fairly narrow question and it will get will polarize pretty quickly on that fairly narrow question.”
Last week, Democrats in the House of Representatives launched a formal impeachment inquiry against Trump in response to allegations that he had asked the Ukrainian president to investigate Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden.
“I’m trying really hard on this as I did as long as I could on the Russian election to not have a lot of opinions about it until we really had time to put all the facts together,” Blunt said, adding that he’s not sure the facts will matter. “I think [the House is] ready to go ahead and move forward on the impeachment effort that many of them wanted to do since the election and more than that, since Democrats got control of the House.”
Blunt, a Republican and the senior senator from Missouri, said he expects things to move forward on a partisan basis, perhaps over the objections of Speaker of the House Rep. Nancy Pelosi.
“I actually think the Speaker’s instincts on this have been right that this is not good politics for them, particularly at this date,” Blunt said. “ Probably a better way to settle this is the election, but I think the numbers just have finally sort of overwhelmed her ability to say no to her members.”
Blunt went on to say he thinks the level of secrecy surrounding what the president and a foreign leader discuss is a result of today’s political climate.
“This is a real problem,” said Blunt, who added that Trump’s ability to talk to foreign leaders “generally has not been what you want it to be,” and that individuals have been “unusually willing” to leak those conversations.
“We’ll determine whether the whistleblower should have blown the whistle or not or somebody that told that whistleblower should have blown the whistle,” Blunt said. “The concern is they have tried to hold presidential conversations more tightly than would have been a case in the past. The reason for that might be they need hold more tightly than they have in the past because people seem to be unusually willing to talk about what the president and a foreign leader had talked about. And we don’t benefit from that.”
Earlier Friday, Missouri Gov. Mike Parson told the same group it’s premature to discuss impeachment, calling it “a lot of political hype.”
“All that takes away from things that they should be doing,” Parson said. “When you come to trade agreements, when it comes to health care, when you come with the infrastructure of our United States, those are the things I think they should be talking about.”
While Blunt was cautious regarding impeachment talk, he had a much clearer stance on President Trump’s declaration of an emergency at the southern border.
Blunt was one of 11 Republican Senators who joined Democrats to vote for a second time to block the president’s emergency declaration, rebuking the president over his attempt to fund a border wall without congressional approval.
If it’s an emergency, it’s an emergency,” Blunt said. “But if some emergency has like a five-year plan to solve the emergency — an emergency has to be a little quicker than that.”
On Sept. 25, the Senate voted 54-41 in favor of a resolution to disapprove of Trump’s emergency declaration. The vote came after the Trump administration announced it would divert $3.6 billion in military construction funding from several states to build a border wall.
“I think we’re doing pretty well at the border,” Blunt said, explaining that Mexican National Guard troops at both the U.S. border and the Guatemalan were doing a great deal toward stopping illegal immigration.
“They’re helping us at both borders,” Blunt said, “and it’s making a big difference. Maybe the biggest difference being made is the people that are waiting for an asylum hearing, now if they’re native Spanish speakers, they go back to Mexico and wait and the Mexican government is allowing that to happen.”
That process is part of an agreement reached between the Trump administration and Mexican leaders in June.
“The numbers are way down,” Blunt said.
