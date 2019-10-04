The Perryville Board of Aldermen on Tuesday approved a measure to rezone several lots in the Redbud Court subdivision under construction on Sycamore Road.
The measure will reclassify 14 lots in the subdivision as R-2 residential rather than R-1, a move that will reduce the street frontage required from 100 feet per lot to 80 feet, better suiting the footprint of the houses being constructed.
A public meeting regarding the measure was planned for Tuesday’s regular board meeting.
“Originally, it was plated for ranch-style homes,” said Perry County Economic Development director Scott Sattler, speaking on behalf of the Perryville Development Corporation. “The developer decided on homes that will have a smaller footprint and by doing this, it will actually add two lots.”
The measure approved by the board will rezone the side of the street opposite of Dogwood Court, and the city’s Planning & Zoning Commission stipulated the following conditions to help ensure that any development adheres to the proposed plan:
Each lot will be 12,000 square feet, matching existing R-1 requirements, with 15-foot side yards.
Under the R-2 zoning, lots are allowed to have a 75-foot frontage, but since Redbud Court is a special case, the 80-foot frontage will be standard in the subdivision.
Earlier in the meeting, the board heard from Charles and Sharon Cathcart, organizers of the annual Community Thanksgiving Dinner.
The couple told the board that they are ready to hand off the project.
“What we came here tonight to say is thank you to the City of Perryville for the support you’ve given us for the last eight years,” Sharon said. “This year, we’re going to step down. We’re not going to host the dinner. We have turned the reins over to [Perry County Senior Center director Susan Foster].”
The Cathcarts said they felt comfortable passing the baton because the past three years have been “like clockwork.”
The dinner targets those who may be lonely, less fortunate, or just looking for some Perryville hospitality.
Prior events have served more than 700 people with the help and support of many volunteers.
The board’s next meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, Oct. 15.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.