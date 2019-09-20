In what turned out to be a lightning-quick meeting by its standards, the Perry County School District No. 32 School Board discussed a myriad of issues. Despite the short meeting, that doesn’t mean there wasn’t valuable items that weren’t discussed.
Special Services Director Stacey Seabaugh spoke on the changes to the Special Education Compliance Plan.
The changes dealt with eligibility, paraprofessional requirements and the changes to state operated program. The board opted to adopt the model special education plan as they have in past years that are provided by the DESE.
“We could make our own changes and then present those changes to DESE, but what we’ve done is accepted the model by DESE and went with that.” Superintendent Andy Comstock said.
While the compliance plan was a rather seamless issue, the next item on the agenda was not.
District transportation directors Sarah Orf and John Bohnarczyk were at the August board meeting to present some complaints from the bus drivers concerning their leave time. Back one month ago, the board suggested gathering information about what the drivers were wanting when it came to salaries and benefits. Orf read some of the suggestions, that the board requested at the August meeting.
A lot of them are some of the same that we talked about before,” Orf said. “Some were for more personal days for emergency purposes, because the days are used when they do trips.”
Comstock and the rest of the board felt the leave time allotment is in line with what other areas are providing and with other classified staff members within the districts. No changes were made to their leave time at this time.
“I think it’s fair,” Comstock said. “
Revisions to Board Policies AC, EF and KB have been received from Missouri School Boards Association.
Policies AC and EF have some wording changes from the USDA regarding how to file a complaint if the district is not administering the program directly.
Policy KB has been changed to incorporate wording against disciplining staff for speech that is protected by law, such as whistleblower laws. These policies will be put on the agenda for board approval at the October board meeting.
To end the meeting, Comstock reviewed the cash flow report and the budget analysis as compared to this time last year. He also updated the board on the final details for the new parking lot across from the high school and in front of the middle school.
Renovation of the business classes in the high school annex is complete, and also some additional renovation work on the second floor of the annex. Comstock reviewed some upcoming events for the board’s information.
“The construction is coming along very nicely for the most part, Comstock said. “The campus is looking very beautiful and it should be getting even better.”
The PCSD board’s next meeting is scheduled for Oct. 9.
