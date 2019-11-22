The Perryville Mayfest has selected their theme “A Salute to our hometown heroes” and the Perryville Area Chamber of Commerce and the city felt the need for some clarification.
In honor of this theme, the parade and activities on Mother’s Day weekend will center around all heroes, including military, veterans, National Guard, reserves, doctors, nurses, EMTs, firefighters, police officers and all others who serve this community in safety and health. All of these heroes are invited to physically join us for the parade and be recognized and appreciated for their service to our nation.
“Everyone is excited for this theme because we appreciate all of our heroes who don’t get recognized enough, or sometimes at all,” Perryville Chamber Director Jackie Wengert said.
Those unable to join will be recognized in a different way. Together with the City of Perryville, during the weekend of the Mayfest, banners will be unveiled with currently active Army, Navy, Air Force, Marines and Coast Guard. This is designed to physically recognize those who cannot be here for the event such as sons who are away from home for Mother’s Day; daughters who will miss another father’s day; brothers that miss weddings and sisters that miss birthday parties and anniversaries.
Along with honoring all the service members, light pole banners will be made by Brewer Graphics for hometown active duty members from the five branches. The banners will be unveiled in a ceremony before the Mayfest event. The manner of unveiling as not yet been determined. The banners will be taken down and then given to the families of the soldiers.
Because of limited number of poles and financial resources, it was decided we must first recognize those who are currently serving as active duty. These are the men and women currently away from home. We felt this was a great place to start, not to diminish those who previously served but to try to ease the hurt of those currently gone. We will continue to talk about how to make this entire event special for all those involved and welcome ideas and volunteers in doing so.
Wengert noted to send a picture, the name of the military member, the branch in which they serve, date of enlistment, and rank to mayfestheroes2020@yahoo.com. The deadline to send in the information by December 31.
“That way we can have everything sent to the same place and hopefully it can be separated more easily,” Wengert said.
Wengert believes it is a theme that could go over well in the community.
“Everyone has a hero, whether that is someone that helped you along the way or got you out of trouble,” Wengert said. “The banners of course will focus on active military, but we hope to have everyone come out and honor those who have helped us.”
