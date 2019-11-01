A baseball field in the Perryville City Park is getting a total overhaul.
Construction has begun on Field 9 near the maintenance shed, to dig up the entire field itself and according to Parks and Recreation Director Jim Cadwell, when it is finished it look brand new.
“The field held water, the fence was in poor condition and just had a lot of problems,” Cadwell said. “So we decided to tear the whole thing out and start over.”
The revamping of the field goes back to the 20-year Master Plan, set up by the Park and Recreation Department, that originally had plans to create a quadplex of fields, that was later changed to create a triplex that encompassed fields 2, 3, and 9.
As part of the project, Field 9 will also be turned so that home plate is closer to fields 2 and 3.
“Before all of this, the outfield was up against fields 2 and 3,” Cadwell said. “This change will make it a lot nicer for tournaments and parking and stuff like that. You want the home plates near each other, so it creates a hub where everybody can get together.”
To do this, the field was taken all the way down to the dirt and the bleachers were taken out and an all-new 200-foot fence and dugouts will be put in. The fence complies with state high school regulations. The basepaths can be as much as 70 feet long, which is standard for boys up to 12 years of age. A new dirt mixture will be added to the infield, that Cadwell said will reduce bad hops and a smoother playing surface and improve drainage. That mixture is similar to the dirt on fields 4 and 8. The project was hired out to Jokerst Construction.
“It’s going to be brand-new everything,” Cadwell said. “So when it is all finished, it should look really cool.”
Despite all the improvements to the field itself, Field 9 will not include lighting as it was just too much outside the budget.
“For right now that is something that we didn’t feel was a necessity,” Cadwell said. “Although in the future it is something that we will look at.”
Along with the field improvements, Cadwell noted that batting cages will be added beyond the outfield of Field 9 and near the sand volleyball courts. The plans will include two 70-foot tunnels that are 14 feet wide, and 12 feet high. The cages will be first come, first serve with a fine mesh that can also handle golf balls as well as either baseballs or softballs.
“It was a little extra to get the golf ball size, but it will ad a little variety and we felt that it was worth while.”
The fence is already starting to go up and the dirt mixture is on the infield ready to be spread out. Cadwell expects the project to be finished within the next month and ready for the spring season.
“Could we have gotten by the next few years with Field 9 how it was? Sure,” Cadwell said. “But I think that it was time for change.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.