Several members of the Perryville community gave presentations to a pair of judges on Monday as part of the Missouri Community Better contest. The presentation began at the Missouri National Veterans Memorial and ended at the Seminary Grounds with the revamping of the St. Mary of the Barrens campus and grounds.
Presentations included Jim Cadwell on the construction of the Splash Pad, Trish Erzfeld on the transient tax, Stacey Seabaugh of Perry County School District on a Functional Skills Classroom, Nancy House on the construction of the Missouri National Veterans Memorial, and eighth graders John Grantham and Isreal Melchoir on a teen council group.
Functional Skills Classroom
The classroom was provides special needs students the ability to plan, and prepare meals, take care of their home and effective methods to communicate and customer service on the job. Businesses in the community donated time and money to construct a coffee cart business that provides snacks across campus.
Splash Pad
As part of the city’s 20 year Master Plan, the Parks and Recreation Department polled citizens in the community and asked their opinion on how to better the parks in Perryville. The number option among the residents was a splash pad. The Splash Pad was constructed in Robert J. Miget Park, and provides summer fun and an alternative to a swimming pool. Perryville Parks and Recreation Director Jim Cadwell did note several things coming in the future including a full playground next to the Splash Pad.
Transient Tax
On April 2, the transient or “hotel tax was passed in the municipal election by a 76 percent vote which is a county wide six percent tax on lodging. the people who are traveling through our community that are staying at the hotels that pay this tax, and then this tax, in turn, comes back to fund tourism projects, advertisements, marketing, anything that we feel that can help promote Perry County tourism.
Teen Council
Eighth graders John Grantham and Isreal Melchoir talked about the Teen Council that includes seventh grade with high school members that complete service projects throughout the community. Some of the projects included, cleaning up the Perryville downtown square to prepare for the annual Mayfest event, help out at the Master Gardener plant sale, and helping other youth groups fund service projects through a grant.
MNVM
The centerpiece of the site is a full-sized, exact replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington D.C. It took three years of planning and construction and held a grand opening in May 2019. The wall is located on the AC road in Perryville.
AMM Renovations
The Association of the Miraculous Medal grounds and the St. Mary of the Barrens Church saw major upgrades that were finished in May 2018. updates to the church will include new LED lighting, including on the bell tower; a new sound system; a new security system; restored flooring; and a new air-conditioning system that will help preserve the artwork inside the church for years to come. The new rosary path throughout the grounds will blend the elements of trees, open land, and water
A winner will be voted on and announced on October 13 in Mexico, Missouri.
