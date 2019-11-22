Coldwell Banker Professional Associates will be hosting its 16th annual Coat Drive for the East Missouri Action Agency.
“We take them weekly to the East Missouri Action Agency,” said Deb Preston, events coordinator for Coldwell Banker, “and then from there, they distribute them to those in need.”
Preston said the annual coat drive is one of several community service projects Coldwell Banker sponsors each year in an effort to give back to the community.
“Giving back to the community is very important to us,” Preston said. “Beside the fact of being out there and around everyone and them seeing our faces, we want to give back to them because they give to us.”
The coat drive kicked off Monday, Nov. 18 and will run through Dec. 18.
Local residents are encouraged to donate new or gently used winter coats or new hats, scarves and mittens at the Coldwell Banker office, located at 5 Kiefner St. in Perryville.
Both adult and children’s coats will be accepted, as will monetary donations, which will be used to purchase more winter gear.
Last year, the coat drive collected 199 coats, jackets and hoodies for adults and youth, along with 430 pairs of gloves, mittens, hats, socks, vests and other items.
For more information on the coat drive, contact Coldwell Banker at 573-547-1000.
