It wasn’t always pretty. Sometimes it was downright miserable to watch, but the St. Louis Cardinals are back where they belong: in the playoffs. The team had its ups and downs with no consistent hitting, questionable lineups among other things, but if I told you that the Cardinals would win the National League Central division, fans would have taken that in a second.
By now, “experts” have dissected, analyzed and broken down every aspect of the Cardinals-Braves series that starts today in earnest. Many of those people have taken the Braves. In fact just 10 of the 30 people polled on ESPN took the Redbirds to win this best-of-5 series, but here is why there should have been more.
The Cardinals have the best pitcher in the series, possibly twice in the five games, if it gets that far. Jack Flaherty is a Cy Young award candidate after putting together a second half for the ages that includes a 0.91 ERA since the All-Star break, the third best mark ever in the history of the sport. If the Cardinals can win both of their ace’s starts then all they need to do is win Adam Wainwright’s start at home where he has a 2.25 ERA this season or upstart Dakota Hudson, who leads the team in wins, my dad’s favorite stat.
To follow up those starters on the mound is one of the best bullpens in ail the league. The Cardinals bullpen is second in the National League in ERA with 3.78, and until the 19 inning marathon had the best ERA in the National League. That helps as playoff starts are shortened thanks to the Tony LaRussa strategy of pulling starters at the first sign of trouble. Just whatever they do, don’t let Andrew Miller pitch to Freddie Freeman in a critical spot. These are all must win and the Cardinals have the pitching to get it done.
The fielding is also a plus for the Cardinals as they led the MLB with the fewest errors and most double plays turned. That is a vast improvement from last season when the Cardinals led the league in that category.
The Braves on the other hand are a banged up group. Atlanta clinched the NL East 10 days before the Cardinals and are 2-5 since that day, which included a sweep at the hands of the New York Mets during the final week of the season. Since a nine-game winning streak in early September, they’re 8-11.
Potential Game 1 starter Dallas Keuchel has lost his last three starts, compiling a 6.19 ERA in those 16 innings. Of the 16 home runs he allowed this season, four came in the past three games. Opponents are averaging .309 and slugging .544 against Keuchel in these three starts.
All-Star outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr. is recovering from a strained groin that kept him on the shelf in the regular season’s final four games.
All-Star first baseman Freddie Freeman is playing through bone spurs in his elbow. He slugged .389 in September, down from .629 in August. He went two-for-10 in the Mets’ regular-season-ending sweep of the Braves. He’s hitting .128 since Sept. 11, right around the time his elbow issue became known. No one knows if this will affect Atlanta, but it’s not a good look going forward.
The only aspect of the game that most fans are unsure of is the lineup. Which team will show up in this series? The one that scored nine runs in the last regular season game, or the one that was being outscored by the minor league subs in Arizona? That remains to be seen, but one thing is for certain. Paul Goldschmidt, Marcel Ozuna, and Matt Carpenter have to get to their MVP like forms that they have shown over the last few seasons, or this will be a short playoff run for St. Louis.
Saying all that, I have the Cardinals in four games over Atlanta. Given the advantage in pitching, I give the edge to the Cardinals, but I wouldn’t run to Vegas with that prediction.
Justin Hotop is a sportswriter for the Republic-Monitor and a three-point specialist on the court. He can be reached via email at jhotop@perryvillenews.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.