Doesn’t it feel like the NHL season just ended? I guess that what happens when you play (and win) the final game of the season. But the St. Louis Blues suited up for the their first regular season practice on Friday, with the first game on Oct. 2. Whether they are ready or not, the hockey season is right around the corner.
In the mean time, here are some questions surrounding the team as fans await the first puck drop in a game that matters.
Are they still hungry?
Over the past 20 years there has been only one team to repeat as Stanley Cup Champions. That would be the Pittsburgh Penguins, who went back-to-back in 2015-16 and 2016-17. On the same token only two defending Cup champions have failed to make the playoffs in the same span, and it remains to be seen which side of the ledger these Blues will fall on this season. However the bigger question is are they done partying? Are they still hungry to do it all over again and climb the proverbial championship mountain? That remains to be seen.
“Win”nington?
Young Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington put on a show for the ages last season being the only rookie goaltender to capture a Stanley Cup. Can we expect more of the same from him in 2019? Binnington had a chip on his shoulder last year after getting his opportunity after being buried on the Blues depth chart. As a result of his stellar season Binnington was awarded a two-year, $8.8 million extension. Will that change how he performs this season. In other words, should we be nervous?
Everybody comes back
The Blues return everybody for the team that won the Cup last season, outside of forward Pat Maroon, who signed with Tampa Bay this offseason. That can be a good or a bad thing depending on how a person looks at it. But one thing is for sure, they aren’t sneaking up on anybody this year. Also, if the team wants to be in the playoffs this year, my best advice would be to not be in last place on January 3, because a run to the Cup probably isn’t possible like that two straight seasons.
Is Berube still the man?
Blues veteran coach Craig Berube is back on the bench this season after earning a three year extension in the offseason. It seemed like everything Berube touched on the playoff run turned to gold on the way to the Cup. Does he still have that same touch this year? Remember Mike Yeo did the same thing in 2016 to get the Blues to the Western Final, only to miss the playoffs the next year and be replaced by Berube last season.
Power Play Blues?
St. Louis was a respectable 10th in the NHL in power play last season. But who can forget the abysmal 1-18 in the Stanley Cup Final against Boston, that they somehow over came? The Blues hired new coach Marc Savard to help correct this problem, but this will be his first coaching gig. As a player Savard scored 80 of his career 207 goals with the man advantage.
Gloria on repeat?
The answer to that question is a resounding no. It’s not because the song is bad, but because the song is special for that season and just wouldn’t sound the same in 2019. Plus, it is still stuck in my head.
Justin Hotop is a sportswriter for the Republic-Monitor and a three-point specialist on the court. He can be reached via email at jhotop@perryvillenews.com.
