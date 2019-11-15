Veterans Day has always been special to me. Not because I served, but because of those around me who did.
My grandfather, Robert Walker, was many things in his life.
He was a jeweler, a watchmaker, a handyman, an author, and a teacher.
He was a son, a father, a grandfather, a husband. He never intended to be a soldier.
My grandfather graduated from Poplar Bluff High School in 1943, during the height of World War II. Like many other young men of the time, he left home and took up a rifle, somehow finding time to marry my grandmother before shipping out to England. Not long after, he landed in Normandy —thankfully a few days after the invasion.
Grandpa talked about his time in the Army, telling me stories about trading soap to French girls in exchange for washing his clothes, taking advantage of an unattended cow to get some fresh milk and watching kids play on a burned-out tank.
He even got to see Paris, earning a weekend pass in exchange for helping deliver a truck full of radio tubes, and rented a hotel room for the weekend with a chocolate bar.
It was 50 years before he saw France again, traveling there in 1994 for the anniversary of the D-Day invasion.
He spent his final days at the veterans home in Jackson, where he used to get into trouble racing a scooter up and down the halls with one of his buddies.
Every November when I was a child, I remember him fishing out his VFW cap and making his way to the county courthouse for the Veterans Day ceremony.
We never talked about it, but I don’t think he did it for himself. I think he saw it as his duty to those he served with and those who came both before and after, especially the ones who didn’t get to come home.
Most years, I would go with him, watching as the older men gathered together in remembrance. I learned to respect them, to honor them, and to thank them for all they had done. I learned to never forget those who didn’t come home.
Every November, I always take time to reflect on and remember my grandfather.
I try to remember all those who served — and continued to serve.
Monday marked another Veterans Day for me. These days, I go to the ceremonies alone. My grandfather is gone now, but I still listen to the speakers, salute the flag and acknowledge my debt to those who served.
To all those people, I say thank you. May God bless you and keep you and may we never forget.
Robert Cox is an award-winning columnist and managing editor of the Republic-Monitor. He may be reached by phone at 573-547-4567 or by email at rcox@perryvillenews.com.
