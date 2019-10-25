Even after nearly 30 years in the newspaper business, sometimes things still catch me off guard.
That was the case earlier this week when I checked my voicemail.
By and large, folks call me for one of two reasons: they want to tell me a story or they want to register a complaint.
Both kinds of calls are always welcome and are considered important, even the complaints. The best ones let us know what we can do better.
This phone call fit in both categories — sort of — making reference to a column I wrote back in May titled “More than names on a wall.” The column ran in tandem with our coverage of the grand opening at Missouri’s National Veterans Memorial here in Perryville.
In it, I shared the story of one of my great-uncles, Dale Hudson of Poplar Bluff, who was killed in 1965 in the Ia Drang Valley in Vietnam.
“Your story about your uncle brings memories to friends and families of those who never made it back home,” the caller said.
He went on to say that he kept the column pinned to his wall and reread it occasionally to remind himself of the sacrifice made by the thousands whose names are inscribed on the wall.
“I pray to God that he’s got all them boys up there with him,” he said. “I know he does have, because the Bible says so.”
In the end, his message boiled down to two simple statements.
“I just wanted to let you know that, hey, your story I thought was really good,” the caller said, “ and I think it would be great to mention all the boys that did make it back home.”
I couldn’t agree more. Here’s to those who did come back. Like the man said, I hope you’re all doing well and offer my thanks for your service and sacrifice.
Robert Cox is an award-winning columnist and managing editor of the Republic-Monitor. He may be reached by phone at 573-547-4567 or by email at rcox@perryvillenews.com.
