The Perry County School Board heard and approved many things at the latest Board of Education meeting on November 13.
Jeff Keim from Incite Design presented the FEMA shelter bid for the new middle school.
The lowest bid was from Brockmiller Construction for $4,252,900 with an alternate bid of $83,000 for re-roofing the middle school gym. This is more than $500,000 over the initial estimated budget.
The next lowest bid was $4,378,700 from Zoellner Construction. Keim explained that the plan changes included adding coaching areas, new dressing room with shower, and creating additional storage areas. “The total project for the new middle school with the FEMA shelter will be about $15 million,” he said. The board voted to approve the base bid from Brockmiller Construction.
The board voted to table reviewing bids for the elementary phase 2B renovation project to be completed during summer break 2020. The low bid was from Brockmiller Construction for $2,406,900.
Debbie Johns from Van de Ven, LLC, presented an overview of her firm’s independent audit of District 32. She reported the net position of the district on June 30, 2019 was $8,918,404. There was a decrease in net position of $46,123. “With all the construction costs you’ve had in the last year, that’s pretty darn good,” Johns said.
Revenues were $26,041,534, an increase of $1.3 million from the prior year. Expenditures were $26, 087,657, an increase of $979,000 over the prior years. Revenue sources include $15.7 million from local, $783,000 from state, $7 million from the state and $2 million from federal sources.
For the 2018-19 school year, the average daily attendance was 2,062.
Johns complimented the district staff for implementing the new state coding system.
The assessed valuation of the tangible taxable property for the 2018 calendar year was $319,336,919, an increase of $11 million over the previous year. The district’s tax levy per $100 of assessed valuation was $3.5345 for the 2018-19 school year.
The district has issued $15.5 million in lease participation certificates as of June 30, with the first payment of $775,000 due in 2020.
Recommendations from Van de Ven include using software to scan and score receipts and invoices; using local bank service to upload list of the checks written each month, which the bank would then compare checks cashed to the list for additional protection against fraudulent checks; and to train all district employees on the proper procedure for determining the average daily students transported on school buses; and to add a crowdfunding policy regarding staff use of crowdfunding programs to request funds to help with a cause or purchase supplies. The board approved the audit as presented.
The board started the meeting by approving the proposed 2020-2021 academic calendar as presented by members of the calendar committee.
Superintendent Andy Comstock reported that the 2020 school year calendar is being impacted the new state law that requires school not start 14 days before Labor Day.
In the new calendar, school will start on Aug. 26,2020 and end on May 28, 2021 with dismissal at noon.
“We made some changes,” PHS Assistant Principal Justin Dreyer said, “such as moving parent-teacher conferences a month further into the year so it would be at midterm.”
Primary Center Librarian Michelle House said, “Another change is that we’ll be doing semester term grades with a midterm report instead of quarter grades.”
Dreyer made it just made sense to make the change.
“With the first quarter ending just three weeks after school starts, it felt like a quarter report wasn’t a full representation of grades.”
Director of buildings and grounds, Dan Oberkirsch discussed options for lawn mowers with the board.
He recommended a mower designed for mowing hills up to 30 percent grade, which costs $27,000 new, or he found a used 2015 model with 600 hours for $18,500. The board tabled a decision.
The next school board meeting with be on December 11
