A trouble-making beggar, played by Ethan Welker (center), is put in the stocks and gagged with an apple as two guards make sure his punishment is served during last year’s Madrigal Dinner at Perryville High School. This years’s dinner is scheduled for Dec. 6-7 at the Old Senior High. Tickets are available at the high school office for $20 with a purchasing deadline of Dec. 3. For more information, call 573-547-7500.