Keturah Pyland is making a name for herself in the writing department. Pyland, won the AMVETS 9th grade essay contest at the state level and as a result was sent on a four-day retreat to Valley Forge, Penn. for the America Youth Conference at Freedom Foundation from Nov. 7-10.
The Spirit of America Youth Conference brought together students from across the nation to discuss and learn about civic duty, history of the United States and the founding of the nation. The subject of the essay was thanking a veteran.
Pylands winning essay is as follows:
“Thank you,” a simple phrase that can mean the world. Imagine, it’s 1975 and you have spent a year on a battlefield in Vietnam, fighting with everything you have to protect your country. Sadly, however, the returning soldiers were not treated as heroes, but as villains. You should say thank you to a veteran because it lets them know you appreciate their sacrifices, dedication, their story, and so much more.
War is devastating. It can destroy buildings, families, people, limbs, and even sanity. In the Vietnam, War, about fifteen out every one hundred soldiers were diagnosed with PTSD. That’s about 406,487 people. War veterans have to live with these burdens for the rest of their lives. Because you honor their sacrifices, is the first of many reasons why you should thank a veteran.
Dedication is another reason you should thank a veteran. Soldiers don’t get days off, they always have to be ready to go and fight and they are always training.
Their story is the main reason I think you should thank a veteran.
The woman at Walmart might be the first in her family to serve, the man you see in the parade might be the sole survivor of his unit. The family you see walking to school might have lost their father. You don’t know what a person went through to be standing near you. But you can assume it was tragic.
The least you can do is go up and thank them for their service.
As you can see there are many reasons you should thank a veteran. With war comes loss and it can affect everybody.
Who knows, you might just thank the person who needs it the most.
Pyland is a member of the cross country and track teams.
