Immanuel Lutheran School

Monday, October 21

Chicken strips, mashed potatoes, green beans, fruit, milk

Tuesday, October 22

Sausage & pancakes, potato smiles, fruit, milk

Wednesday, October 23

Chili, crackers & cheese cup, Fritos, fruit, milk

Thursday, October 24

NO SCHOOL

Friday, October 25

NO SCHOOL

Perry County District #32

Breakfast

Monday, October 21

Breakfast burrito, banana, orange juice

Tuesday, October 22

Biscuit & gravy, fruit cocktail, fruit punch

Wednesday, October 23

Trix Cereal Bar, apple half, apple juice

Thursday, October 24

Mini donuts, pears, grape juice

Friday, October 25

Oatmeal, toast, blueberries, orange juice

Lunch

Monday, October 21

Burrito, mexican rice, refried beans, mandarin oranges

Tuesday, October 22

Chicken patty sandwich, corn, pineapple

Wednesday, October 23

Hot ham & cheese, cooked carrots, orange

Thursday, October 24

BBQ rib, cauliflower blend, fruit cocktail, blueberry bar

Friday, October 25

Turkey & cheese wrap, fresh broccoli, ranch, pineapple cup

Saxony Lutheran High School

Monday, October 21

Chicken & dumplings, hot roll, peas or green beans, fruit

Tuesday, October 22

Ravioli or toasted ravioli, breadstick, green beans or salad, fruit

Wednesday, October 23

Grilled cheese, choice of soup, salad or fresh veggies, fruit, Smoothie King

Thursday, October 24

HALF DAY

Friday, October 25

NO SCHOOL

St. Vincent School

Monday, October 21

Ham & cheese croissants, potato chips, pickle spears, peach cups, milk

Tuesday, October 22

Tater tot casserole, peas, bread slices, pineapple chunks, milk

Wednesday, October 23

Beef stew, lettuce salad, cheese stix, texas toast, cookie, milk

Thursday, October 24

Early Dismissal

Friday, October 25

NO SCHOOL

