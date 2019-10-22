Immanuel Lutheran School
Monday, October 21
Chicken strips, mashed potatoes, green beans, fruit, milk
Tuesday, October 22
Sausage & pancakes, potato smiles, fruit, milk
Wednesday, October 23
Chili, crackers & cheese cup, Fritos, fruit, milk
Thursday, October 24
NO SCHOOL
Friday, October 25
NO SCHOOL
Perry County District #32
Breakfast
Monday, October 21
Breakfast burrito, banana, orange juice
Tuesday, October 22
Biscuit & gravy, fruit cocktail, fruit punch
Wednesday, October 23
Trix Cereal Bar, apple half, apple juice
Thursday, October 24
Mini donuts, pears, grape juice
Friday, October 25
Oatmeal, toast, blueberries, orange juice
Lunch
Monday, October 21
Burrito, mexican rice, refried beans, mandarin oranges
Tuesday, October 22
Chicken patty sandwich, corn, pineapple
Wednesday, October 23
Hot ham & cheese, cooked carrots, orange
Thursday, October 24
BBQ rib, cauliflower blend, fruit cocktail, blueberry bar
Friday, October 25
Turkey & cheese wrap, fresh broccoli, ranch, pineapple cup
Saxony Lutheran High School
Monday, October 21
Chicken & dumplings, hot roll, peas or green beans, fruit
Tuesday, October 22
Ravioli or toasted ravioli, breadstick, green beans or salad, fruit
Wednesday, October 23
Grilled cheese, choice of soup, salad or fresh veggies, fruit, Smoothie King
Thursday, October 24
HALF DAY
Friday, October 25
NO SCHOOL
St. Vincent School
Monday, October 21
Ham & cheese croissants, potato chips, pickle spears, peach cups, milk
Tuesday, October 22
Tater tot casserole, peas, bread slices, pineapple chunks, milk
Wednesday, October 23
Beef stew, lettuce salad, cheese stix, texas toast, cookie, milk
Thursday, October 24
Early Dismissal
Friday, October 25
NO SCHOOL
