Week of August 26 – 30

 

Immanuel Lutheran

Monday, August 26

Chicken patty on bun, French fries, corn, fruit, milk

Tuesday, August 27

Toasted ravioli or salad bar, lettuce, fresh veggies, fruit, milk

Wednesday, August 28

Poor boy sandwich, tortilla chips w/nacho cheese, fresh veggies, fruit, milk

Thursday, August 29

Chicken noodle casserole, green beans or slaw, fruit, bread slice, milk

Friday, August 30

Sloppy joes on bun or salad bar, tater tots, corn, fruit, milk

Perry County School District #32

Breakfast

Monday, August 26

Mini burst’n pancakes, peach slices

Tuesday, August 27

Biscuit & gravy, sausage links, mandarin oranges

Wednesday, August 28

Cinnamon Toasters, all-sports bites, apples

Thursday, August 29

French toast sticks w/ syrup, sausage patty, bananas

Friday, August 30

Mini Strawberry bagels, applesauce

Lunch

Monday, August 26

Chicken alfredo pizza, California mix, fruit cocktail

Tuesday, August 27

BBQ rib sandwich, french fries, peaches

Wednesday, August 28

Chicken patty, green beans, oranges

Thursday, August 29

Salisbury steak, potato pearls, roll, strawberry applesauce

Friday, August 30

Ham & cheese roll ups, crackers, carrot sticks w/ dip, apple slices

Saxony Lutheran

Monday, August 26

Cheeseburger mac or beef noodles, hot roll, green beans or corn, fruit

Tuesday, August 27

Ravioli or toasted ravioli, breadstick, green beans or salad, fruit

Wednesday, August 28

Chicken tenders, mashed potatoes, gravy, corn or green beans, fruit

Thursday, August 29

Corn dog, tater tots, baked beans or green beans, fruit

Friday, August 30

Pizza Inn, side salad, or fresh veggies, chips, fruit

St. Vincent

Monday, August 26

French toast stix w/ syrup, sausage patties, orange juice, milk

Tuesday, August 27

Taco meat, nacho chips, lettuce, cheese, salsa, fruit crisp, milk

Wednesday, August 28

Crispitos, glazed carrots, applesauce, milk

Thursday, August 29

BBQ chicken/bun, tater tots, chocolate pudding, milk

Friday, August 30

Toasted Ravioli w/sauce, corn, pears, milk

