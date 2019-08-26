School Menus
Week of August 26 – 30
Immanuel Lutheran
Monday, August 26
Chicken patty on bun, French fries, corn, fruit, milk
Tuesday, August 27
Toasted ravioli or salad bar, lettuce, fresh veggies, fruit, milk
Wednesday, August 28
Poor boy sandwich, tortilla chips w/nacho cheese, fresh veggies, fruit, milk
Thursday, August 29
Chicken noodle casserole, green beans or slaw, fruit, bread slice, milk
Friday, August 30
Sloppy joes on bun or salad bar, tater tots, corn, fruit, milk
Perry County School District #32
Breakfast
Monday, August 26
Mini burst’n pancakes, peach slices
Tuesday, August 27
Biscuit & gravy, sausage links, mandarin oranges
Wednesday, August 28
Cinnamon Toasters, all-sports bites, apples
Thursday, August 29
French toast sticks w/ syrup, sausage patty, bananas
Friday, August 30
Mini Strawberry bagels, applesauce
Lunch
Monday, August 26
Chicken alfredo pizza, California mix, fruit cocktail
Tuesday, August 27
BBQ rib sandwich, french fries, peaches
Wednesday, August 28
Chicken patty, green beans, oranges
Thursday, August 29
Salisbury steak, potato pearls, roll, strawberry applesauce
Friday, August 30
Ham & cheese roll ups, crackers, carrot sticks w/ dip, apple slices
Saxony Lutheran
Monday, August 26
Cheeseburger mac or beef noodles, hot roll, green beans or corn, fruit
Tuesday, August 27
Ravioli or toasted ravioli, breadstick, green beans or salad, fruit
Wednesday, August 28
Chicken tenders, mashed potatoes, gravy, corn or green beans, fruit
Thursday, August 29
Corn dog, tater tots, baked beans or green beans, fruit
Friday, August 30
Pizza Inn, side salad, or fresh veggies, chips, fruit
St. Vincent
Monday, August 26
French toast stix w/ syrup, sausage patties, orange juice, milk
Tuesday, August 27
Taco meat, nacho chips, lettuce, cheese, salsa, fruit crisp, milk
Wednesday, August 28
Crispitos, glazed carrots, applesauce, milk
Thursday, August 29
BBQ chicken/bun, tater tots, chocolate pudding, milk
Friday, August 30
Toasted Ravioli w/sauce, corn, pears, milk
