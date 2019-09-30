Immanuel Lutheran School
Monday, September 30
Chicken patty on bun, french fries, corn, fruit, milk
Tuesday, October 1
Toasted ravioli or salad bar, fresh veggies, lettuce, fruit, milk
Wednesday, October 2
Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes, green beans, fruit, bread slices, milk
Thursday, October 3
Spaghetti w/meat sauce, lettuce, garlic bread, fruit, milk
Friday, October 4
Chicken taco, lettuce & cheese cup, corn, fruit, milk
Perry County District #32
Breakfast
Monday, September 30
Cinnamon waffles, ham, peaches, grape juice
Tuesday, October 1
Biscuit & gravy, pineapple, grape juice
Wednesday, October 2
Trix yogurt, Scooby Doo Treats, mandarin oranges, orange juice
Thursday, October 3
French toast sticks, syrup, applesauce, fruit punch
Friday, October 4
Cocoa Puff cereal bar, orange half, apple juice
Lunch
Monday, September 30
Chicken fajita, spanish rice, pineapple
Tuesday, October 1
Chicken parmesan sandwich, corn, applesauce
Wednesday, October 2
Meatloaf w/cheese, wheat roll, peas, peaches
Thursday, October 3
Chicken & cheese crispito w/cheese & salsa, refried beans, pineapple, chocolate chip cookie
Friday, October 4
Mini corn dogs, baked beans, fresh fruit
Saxony Lutheran High School
Monday, September 30
Cheeseburger mac or beef noodles, hot roll, green beans or corn, fruit
Tuesday, October 1
Chicken & dumplings, hot roll, peas or green beans, fruit
Wednesday, October 2
BBQ nachos chips, cheese, corn, slaw, mac & cheese, fruit
Thursday, October 3
Hot dog on bun, french fries, baked beans or corn, fruit
Friday, October 4
Pepperoni or cheese pizza, chips, corn or fresh veggies, fruit
St. Vincent
Monday, September 30
Country fried steak, mashed potatoes, milk gravy, bread slices, mixed fruit, milk
Tuesday, October 1
Unavailable
Wednesday, October 2
Unavailable
Thursday, October 3
Unavailable
Friday, October 4
Unavailable
