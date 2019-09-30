Immanuel Lutheran School

Monday, September 30

Chicken patty on bun, french fries, corn, fruit, milk

Tuesday, October 1

Toasted ravioli or salad bar, fresh veggies, lettuce, fruit, milk

Wednesday, October 2

Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes, green beans, fruit, bread slices, milk

Thursday, October 3

Spaghetti w/meat sauce, lettuce, garlic bread, fruit, milk

Friday, October 4

Chicken taco, lettuce & cheese cup, corn, fruit, milk

Perry County District #32

Breakfast

Monday, September 30

Cinnamon waffles, ham, peaches, grape juice

Tuesday, October 1

Biscuit & gravy, pineapple, grape juice

Wednesday, October 2

Trix yogurt, Scooby Doo Treats, mandarin oranges, orange juice

Thursday, October 3

French toast sticks, syrup, applesauce, fruit punch

Friday, October 4

Cocoa Puff cereal bar, orange half, apple juice

Lunch

Monday, September 30

Chicken fajita, spanish rice, pineapple

Tuesday, October 1

Chicken parmesan sandwich, corn, applesauce

Wednesday, October 2

Meatloaf w/cheese, wheat roll, peas, peaches

Thursday, October 3

Chicken & cheese crispito w/cheese & salsa, refried beans, pineapple, chocolate chip cookie

Friday, October 4

Mini corn dogs, baked beans, fresh fruit

Saxony Lutheran High School

Monday, September 30

Cheeseburger mac or beef noodles, hot roll, green beans or corn, fruit

Tuesday, October 1

Chicken & dumplings, hot roll, peas or green beans, fruit

Wednesday, October 2

BBQ nachos chips, cheese, corn, slaw, mac & cheese, fruit

Thursday, October 3

Hot dog on bun, french fries, baked beans or corn, fruit

Friday, October 4

Pepperoni or cheese pizza, chips, corn or fresh veggies, fruit

St. Vincent

Monday, September 30

Country fried steak, mashed potatoes, milk gravy, bread slices, mixed fruit, milk

Tuesday, October 1

Unavailable

Wednesday, October 2

Unavailable

Thursday, October 3

Unavailable

Friday, October 4

Unavailable

