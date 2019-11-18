Immanuel Lutheran School
Monday, November 18
Chicken patty on bun, french fries, corn, fruit, milk
Tuesday, November 19
Grilled cheese sandwich, potato chips, fresh veggies, fruit, milk
Wednesday, November 20
Spaghetti w/meat sauce, lettuce, garlic bread, fruit, milk
Thursday, November 21
Hot dogs on bun or salad bar, mac & cheese, tater tots, fruit, milk
Friday, November 22
Chicken taco, lettuce & cheese cups, corn, fruit, milk
Perry County School District #32
Breakfast
Monday, November 18
French toast sticks, syrup, peaches, orange juice
Tuesday, November 19
Biscuit and gravy, pineapple, punch juice
Wednesday, November 20
Coco Roos, sports bites, applesauce, grape juice
Thursday, November 21
Strawberry oatmeal bar, pears, orange juice
Friday, November 22
Uncrustable, orange, apple juice
Lunch
Monday, November 18
Mini tacos, salsa, refried beans, pears
Tuesday, November 19
Sloppy joe on bun, sweet potato tots, dragon punch, mandarin oranges
Wednesday, November 20
Chicken and waffles, syrup, california blend, sour cherry lemon sidekick
Thursday, November 21
Turkey and gravy, potato pearls, green beans, wheat roll, pineapple
Friday, November 22
Chili cheese nachos, salad, ranch dressing, banana
Saxony Lutheran High School
Monday, November 18
Beef or chicken tacos, lettuce, cheese, chips & salsa, Mexican rice or corn, fruit
Tuesday, November 19
Spaghetti, garlic bread, green beans or side salad, fruit
Wednesday, November 20
Grilled cheese, choice of soup, side salad or fresh veggies, fruit, Smoothie King
Thursday, November 21
Turkey sub, chips, fresh veggies or side salad, fruit, B-Dubs
Friday, November 22
Pizza Inn, side salad or fresh veggies, chips, fruit
St. Vincent School
Monday, November 18
Chicken wraps, corn, lettuce, cheese, dirt pudding, milk
Tuesday, November 19
Salisbury steak w/gravy, mashed potatoes, gravy, bread slices, pears, milk
Wednesday, November 20
Mini corn dogs, baked beans, peach cups, milk
Thursday, November 21
Turkey w/gravy, mashed potatoes, bread slices, pumpkin dessert, milk
Friday, November 22
Nachos & cheese, green beans, pineapple chunks, milk
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.