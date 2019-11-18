Immanuel Lutheran School

Monday, November 18

Chicken patty on bun, french fries, corn, fruit, milk

Tuesday, November 19

Grilled cheese sandwich, potato chips, fresh veggies, fruit, milk

Wednesday, November 20

Spaghetti w/meat sauce, lettuce, garlic bread, fruit, milk

Thursday, November 21

Hot dogs on bun or salad bar, mac & cheese, tater tots, fruit, milk

Friday, November 22

Chicken taco, lettuce & cheese cups, corn, fruit, milk

 

Perry County School District #32

Breakfast

Monday, November 18

French toast sticks, syrup, peaches, orange juice

Tuesday, November 19

Biscuit and gravy, pineapple, punch juice

Wednesday, November 20

Coco Roos, sports bites, applesauce, grape juice

Thursday, November 21

Strawberry oatmeal bar, pears, orange juice

Friday, November 22

Uncrustable, orange, apple juice

 

Lunch

Monday, November 18

Mini tacos, salsa, refried beans, pears

Tuesday, November 19

Sloppy joe on bun, sweet potato tots, dragon punch, mandarin oranges

Wednesday, November 20

Chicken and waffles, syrup, california blend, sour cherry lemon sidekick

Thursday, November 21

Turkey and gravy, potato pearls, green beans, wheat roll, pineapple

Friday, November 22

Chili cheese nachos, salad, ranch dressing, banana

 

Saxony Lutheran High School

Monday, November 18

Beef or chicken tacos, lettuce, cheese, chips & salsa, Mexican rice or corn, fruit

Tuesday, November 19

Spaghetti, garlic bread, green beans or side salad, fruit

Wednesday, November 20

Grilled cheese, choice of soup, side salad or fresh veggies, fruit, Smoothie King

Thursday, November 21

Turkey sub, chips, fresh veggies or side salad, fruit, B-Dubs

Friday, November 22

Pizza Inn, side salad or fresh veggies, chips, fruit

St. Vincent School

Monday, November 18

Chicken wraps, corn, lettuce, cheese, dirt pudding, milk

Tuesday, November 19

Salisbury steak w/gravy, mashed potatoes, gravy, bread slices, pears, milk

Wednesday, November 20

Mini corn dogs, baked beans, peach cups, milk

Thursday, November 21

Turkey w/gravy, mashed potatoes, bread slices, pumpkin dessert, milk

Friday, November 22

Nachos & cheese, green beans, pineapple chunks, milk

