Immanuel Lutheran School

Monday, October 14

Chicken nuggets, rice w/gravy, fresh veggies, fruit, milk

Tuesday, October 15

Sloppy joes or salad bar, french fries, corn, fruit, milk

Wednesday, October 16

Meatballs & gravy, mashed potatoes, green beans, fruit, hot rolls, milk

Thursday, October 17

Hot dog or salad bar, mac & cheese, tater tots, fruit, milk

Friday, October 18

Beef taco bowl, lettuce & cheese cups, corn, fruit, milk

Perry County School District #32

Breakfast

Monday, October 14

Stawberry Uncrustable, grapes, grape juice

Tuesday, October 15

Biscuit & gravy, fruit cocktail, fruit punch

Wednesday, October 16

Marshmallow Matey’s, Sports Bites, pears, fruit punch

Thursday, October 17

Pancake on a stick, syrup, fruit cocktail, apple juice

Friday, October 18

Mini strawberry bagels, apple half, grape juice

Lunch

Monday, October 14

Cheese stick stuffers, marinara, tater tots, peaches

Tuesday, October 15

Walking taco, corn, mandarin oranges

Wednesday, October 16

Salisbury steak, wheat roll, potato pearls, peas, pineapple

Thursday, October 17

Chicken nuggets, french fries, salad, applesauce, mud bar

Friday, October 18

Round pizza, carrots, banana

Saxony Lutheran High School

Monday, October 14

Beef or chicken taco, lettuce & cheese, chip & salsa, mexican rice or corn, fruit

Tuesday, October 15

Chicken patty on bun, mashed potatoes w/ gravy, green beans or corn, fruit

Wednesday, October 16

Spaghetti, garlic bread, green beans or side salad, fruit, Smoothie King

Thursday, October 17

Meatball sub, chips, side salad, corn, fruit, Popeyes

Friday, October 18

Pizza Inn, side salad or fresh veggies, chips, fruit

St. Vincent School

Monday, October 14

French toast stix w/syrup, sausage patties, applesauce cups, milk

Tuesday, October 15

Chicken potpie, mixed vegetables, biscuits, chocolate pudding, milk

Wednesday, October 16

Hot dogs on bun, baked beans, pears, milk

Thursday, October 17

Burritos, green beans, push-ups, milk

Friday, October 18

Sausage pizza, corn, peaches, milk

