Immanuel Lutheran School
Monday, October 14
Chicken nuggets, rice w/gravy, fresh veggies, fruit, milk
Tuesday, October 15
Sloppy joes or salad bar, french fries, corn, fruit, milk
Wednesday, October 16
Meatballs & gravy, mashed potatoes, green beans, fruit, hot rolls, milk
Thursday, October 17
Hot dog or salad bar, mac & cheese, tater tots, fruit, milk
Friday, October 18
Beef taco bowl, lettuce & cheese cups, corn, fruit, milk
Perry County School District #32
Breakfast
Monday, October 14
Stawberry Uncrustable, grapes, grape juice
Tuesday, October 15
Biscuit & gravy, fruit cocktail, fruit punch
Wednesday, October 16
Marshmallow Matey’s, Sports Bites, pears, fruit punch
Thursday, October 17
Pancake on a stick, syrup, fruit cocktail, apple juice
Friday, October 18
Mini strawberry bagels, apple half, grape juice
Lunch
Monday, October 14
Cheese stick stuffers, marinara, tater tots, peaches
Tuesday, October 15
Walking taco, corn, mandarin oranges
Wednesday, October 16
Salisbury steak, wheat roll, potato pearls, peas, pineapple
Thursday, October 17
Chicken nuggets, french fries, salad, applesauce, mud bar
Friday, October 18
Round pizza, carrots, banana
Saxony Lutheran High School
Monday, October 14
Beef or chicken taco, lettuce & cheese, chip & salsa, mexican rice or corn, fruit
Tuesday, October 15
Chicken patty on bun, mashed potatoes w/ gravy, green beans or corn, fruit
Wednesday, October 16
Spaghetti, garlic bread, green beans or side salad, fruit, Smoothie King
Thursday, October 17
Meatball sub, chips, side salad, corn, fruit, Popeyes
Friday, October 18
Pizza Inn, side salad or fresh veggies, chips, fruit
St. Vincent School
Monday, October 14
French toast stix w/syrup, sausage patties, applesauce cups, milk
Tuesday, October 15
Chicken potpie, mixed vegetables, biscuits, chocolate pudding, milk
Wednesday, October 16
Hot dogs on bun, baked beans, pears, milk
Thursday, October 17
Burritos, green beans, push-ups, milk
Friday, October 18
Sausage pizza, corn, peaches, milk
