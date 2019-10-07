Immanuel Lutheran School

Monday, October 7

Hamburger or cheeseburger on bun, french fries, corn, fruit, milk

Tuesday, October 8

Grilled cheese sandwich, potato chips, fresh veggies, fruit, milk

Wednesday, October 9

Meatball sub or salad bar, tater tots, green beans, fruit, milk

Thursday, October 10

NO SCHOOL

Friday, October 11

NO SCHOOL

Perry County District #32

Breakfast

Monday, October 7

Breakfast pizza, peaches, grape juice

Tuesday, October 8

Biscuit & gravy, fruit cocktail, orange juice

Wednesday, October 9

Pop tart, banana, fruit punch

Thursday, October 10

Scrambled eggs, toast, mandarin oranges, apple juice

Friday, October 11

NO SCHOOL

 

Lunch

Monday, October 7

Sausage pizza, carrot sticks, ranch, pears

Tuesday, October 8

Meatball sub, green beans, pineapple, Jello

Wednesday, October 9

Pizza rolls, california blend w/cheese, peaches

Thursday, October 10

BBQ pork nachos, mixed vegetables, fruit cocktail

Friday, October 11

NO SCHOOL

 

Saxony High School

Monday, October 7

Crispito or quesadilla, chips w/cheese & salsa, fresh veggies, corn, fruit

Tuesday, October 8

Cheeseburger or hamburger, fries, peas or corn, fruit

Wednesday, October 9

Biscuits & gravy, hash brown, sausage patty, yogurt, fruit, Smoothie King

Thursday, October 10

BBQ rib on bun, mac & cheese, scalloped potatoes, side salad, veggies, fruit, Chic-fil-a

Friday, October 11

Ravioli or toasted ravioli, breadstick, green beans or salad, fruit

 

St. Vincent School

Monday, October 7

BBQ chicken on bun, french fries, vanilla pudding w/wafers, milk

Tuesday, October 8

Crisptitos, glazed carrots, salsa, cookie, milk

Wednesday, October 9

Pizza burgers, corn, pineapple chunks, milk

Thursday, October 10

Ravioli, lettuce salad, texas toast, cheese stix, mandarin oranges, milk

Friday, October 11

Fish, macaroni & cheese, bread slices, cake, milk

 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.