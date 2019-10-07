Immanuel Lutheran School
Monday, October 7
Hamburger or cheeseburger on bun, french fries, corn, fruit, milk
Tuesday, October 8
Grilled cheese sandwich, potato chips, fresh veggies, fruit, milk
Wednesday, October 9
Meatball sub or salad bar, tater tots, green beans, fruit, milk
Thursday, October 10
NO SCHOOL
Friday, October 11
NO SCHOOL
Perry County District #32
Breakfast
Monday, October 7
Breakfast pizza, peaches, grape juice
Tuesday, October 8
Biscuit & gravy, fruit cocktail, orange juice
Wednesday, October 9
Pop tart, banana, fruit punch
Thursday, October 10
Scrambled eggs, toast, mandarin oranges, apple juice
Friday, October 11
NO SCHOOL
Lunch
Monday, October 7
Sausage pizza, carrot sticks, ranch, pears
Tuesday, October 8
Meatball sub, green beans, pineapple, Jello
Wednesday, October 9
Pizza rolls, california blend w/cheese, peaches
Thursday, October 10
BBQ pork nachos, mixed vegetables, fruit cocktail
Friday, October 11
NO SCHOOL
Saxony High School
Monday, October 7
Crispito or quesadilla, chips w/cheese & salsa, fresh veggies, corn, fruit
Tuesday, October 8
Cheeseburger or hamburger, fries, peas or corn, fruit
Wednesday, October 9
Biscuits & gravy, hash brown, sausage patty, yogurt, fruit, Smoothie King
Thursday, October 10
BBQ rib on bun, mac & cheese, scalloped potatoes, side salad, veggies, fruit, Chic-fil-a
Friday, October 11
Ravioli or toasted ravioli, breadstick, green beans or salad, fruit
St. Vincent School
Monday, October 7
BBQ chicken on bun, french fries, vanilla pudding w/wafers, milk
Tuesday, October 8
Crisptitos, glazed carrots, salsa, cookie, milk
Wednesday, October 9
Pizza burgers, corn, pineapple chunks, milk
Thursday, October 10
Ravioli, lettuce salad, texas toast, cheese stix, mandarin oranges, milk
Friday, October 11
Fish, macaroni & cheese, bread slices, cake, milk
