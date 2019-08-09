School Lunch Menus
Week of August 14 – 16
Immanuel Lutheran School
Unavailable
Perry County School District #32
Unavailable
Saxony Lutheran High School
Wednesday August 14
Cooks Choice
Thursday August 15
Cheeseburger or hamburger, fries, peas or corn, fruit
Friday August 16
Pepperoni or cheese pizza, chips, corn or fresh veggies, fruit
St. Vincent School
Wednesday August 14
Sausage pizza, peas, pears, milk
Thursday August 15
Hot dogs/bun, baked beans, vanilla pudding w/wafer, milk
Friday August 16
Nachos & cheese, green beans, cake, milk
