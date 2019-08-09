School Lunch Menus

Week of August 14 – 16

Immanuel Lutheran School

Unavailable

Perry County School District #32

Unavailable

Saxony Lutheran High School

Wednesday August 14

Cooks Choice

Thursday August 15

Cheeseburger or hamburger, fries, peas or corn, fruit

Friday August 16

Pepperoni or cheese pizza, chips, corn or fresh veggies, fruit

St. Vincent School

Wednesday August 14

Sausage pizza, peas, pears, milk

Thursday August 15

Hot dogs/bun, baked beans, vanilla pudding w/wafer, milk

Friday August 16

Nachos & cheese, green beans, cake, milk

